Beacon Financial Group Sells 1,059 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises 1.0% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 9.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 48,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,237. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

