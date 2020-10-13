Beacon Financial Group Sells 1,248 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,358,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after buying an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 298.3% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.74. 58,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,723. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.38 and a 200-day moving average of $176.13. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.