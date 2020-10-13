Beacon Financial Group Sells 223 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $142.99. The stock had a trading volume of 118,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.68 and a 200 day moving average of $133.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

