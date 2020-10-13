Beacon Financial Group Sells 2,615 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $77,291,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Home Depot by 99.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,704 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,489,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $838,211,000 after purchasing an additional 714,177 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.79.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.27. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

