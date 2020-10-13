Beacon Financial Group Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,643 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,366,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.36. 237,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,030,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.90 billion, a PE ratio of -618.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

