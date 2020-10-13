Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BECN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Northcoast Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Shares of BECN opened at $36.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.93. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $37.06.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 718,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,241,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,845 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 118,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,663,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

