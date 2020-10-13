Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives $15.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,733,285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,772,000 after purchasing an additional 724,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,816,012 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,850,000 after purchasing an additional 846,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 129,357 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.0% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,837,365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBBY traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.30. 379,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,054,350. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $22.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.