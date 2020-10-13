BELLUS Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) Receives $6.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Mackie lowered shares of BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 332,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 101.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 20,433 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 104.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health during the first quarter valued at about $621,000.

Shares of BLU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.39. 11,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,261. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $12.03.

BELLUS Health (NYSE:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

Read More: Hold Rating

Analyst Recommendations for BELLUS Health (NYSE:BLU)

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit