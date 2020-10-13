Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EZJ. HSBC set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Davy Research raised shares of easyJet to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 808.06 ($10.56).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 497.90 ($6.51) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 8.14. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 559.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 614.62.

In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, with a total value of £9,935.31 ($12,980.55). Also, insider Charles Gurassa purchased 90,241 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, for a total transaction of £499,935.14 ($653,168.46). Insiders have purchased a total of 92,062 shares of company stock valued at $51,016,770 over the last three months.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.