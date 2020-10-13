BidaskClub Downgrades Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Kamada from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Kamada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kamada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. Kamada has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $350.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.61 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 15.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at $776,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 2.8% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,033,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 28,524 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

