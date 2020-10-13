BidaskClub Lowers Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fanhua in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fanhua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FANH opened at $16.34 on Friday. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.28 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Fanhua had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $124.78 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Fanhua will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANH. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Fanhua during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fanhua by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 24,491 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Fanhua in the second quarter valued at $5,084,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fanhua by 17.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,439,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,956,000 after purchasing an additional 216,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Fanhua by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

