BidaskClub Lowers Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palomar from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist dropped their price objective on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $84.58 on Friday. Palomar has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $121.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.97 and a 200-day moving average of $81.48.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.24 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palomar will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew T. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $208,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,076,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,273 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Palomar by 61.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

