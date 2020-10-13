BidaskClub Lowers Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palomar from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist dropped their price objective on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.57.
Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $84.58 on Friday. Palomar has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $121.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.97 and a 200-day moving average of $81.48.
In other news, insider Andrew T. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $208,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,076,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,273 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Palomar by 61.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
About Palomar
