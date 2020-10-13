BidaskClub Lowers RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDHL. ValuEngine raised RedHill Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RedHill Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RedHill Biopharma has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.94.
Shares of RDHL stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $95,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in RedHill Biopharma by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal diseases. The company promotes various gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori bacterial infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
