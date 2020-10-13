BidaskClub Lowers RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDHL. ValuEngine raised RedHill Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RedHill Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RedHill Biopharma has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.94.

Shares of RDHL stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a negative net margin of 219.39%. The company had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $95,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in RedHill Biopharma by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal diseases. The company promotes various gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori bacterial infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

