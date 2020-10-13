BidaskClub Upgrades Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $54.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.39. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

