BidaskClub Upgrades BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $88.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion and a PE ratio of -78.53. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $105.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.52 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 182.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,644,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

