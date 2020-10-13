BidaskClub Upgrades BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
BNTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.27.
Shares of BNTX stock opened at $88.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion and a PE ratio of -78.53. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $105.00.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,644,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.
