BidaskClub Upgrades Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BPFH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.13.

Shares of BPFH stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. Boston Private Financial has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $522.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Private Financial will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Boston Private Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 194,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

