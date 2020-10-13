BidaskClub Upgrades Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.25.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($1.09). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 161,727 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 28.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 54.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

