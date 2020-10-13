BidaskClub Upgrades Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
BHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.25.
NASDAQ:BHF opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 161,727 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 28.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 54.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
