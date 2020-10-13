BidaskClub Upgrades Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) to “Buy”

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EGRX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $619.26 million, a P/E ratio of -137.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit