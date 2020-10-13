BidaskClub Upgrades Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EGRX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $619.26 million, a P/E ratio of -137.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

