BidaskClub Upgrades eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) to “Buy”

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EGAN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on eGain in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.43.

EGAN stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. eGain has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $18.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $561.62 million, a PE ratio of 79.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.81.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $19.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that eGain will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,663.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 3,450 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $48,334.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 893,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,763.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,659 shares of company stock valued at $595,122. 35.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in eGain by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 123.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in eGain in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in eGain by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

