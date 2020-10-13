BidaskClub Upgrades Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $791.40.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $835.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.71, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $770.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $716.83. Equinix has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equinix will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.64, for a total value of $830,228.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $12,532,639.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total transaction of $2,039,132.90. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,807 shares of company stock worth $5,333,657. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 24.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Equinix by 26.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

