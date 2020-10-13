BidaskClub Upgrades Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Healthcare Services Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.14.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Shares of HCSG opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.48.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.41 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 59,499 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,886,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,205,000 after buying an additional 654,875 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 148.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 907,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 541,681 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.