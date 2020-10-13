BidaskClub Upgrades ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ICFI. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sidoti raised their target price on ICF International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised ICF International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.83.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $95.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $353.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.45 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ICF International will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.49%.

In other ICF International news, Director Handel Michael J. Van purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.49 per share, for a total transaction of $289,960.00. 4.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in ICF International by 18.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

