BidaskClub Upgrades UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UFPI. Benchmark boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UFP Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.17.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $59.60 on Friday. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.58.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.39%. On average, analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

In related news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $242,529.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $91,884.00. Insiders sold a total of 74,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,253 in the last three months. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 44.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 528,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 163,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in UFP Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,866,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,432,000 after buying an additional 113,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,904,000 after buying an additional 109,699 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after buying an additional 81,347 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.