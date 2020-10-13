Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF) Receives €28.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €28.80 ($33.88).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GBF shares. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of ETR:GBF traded up €0.32 ($0.38) on Thursday, hitting €19.40 ($22.82). 292,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,878. Bilfinger has a one year low of €12.64 ($14.87) and a one year high of €35.32 ($41.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

