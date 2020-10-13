Bitzeny 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $35.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $120,767.35 and approximately $35.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00436369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010402 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 54.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

