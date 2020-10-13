BLACKROCK 2022/COM Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BGIO)

BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

NYSE:BGIO opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. BLACKROCK 2022/COM has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

In other BLACKROCK 2022/COM news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder sold 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $79,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 386,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,264.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder sold 72,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $596,101.60. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 416,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,076.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,166 shares of company stock valued at $834,040 over the last 90 days.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

