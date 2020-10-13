BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0711 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

