BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.
Shares of NYSE:BGT opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
