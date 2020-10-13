BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 2.1% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $27.11 on Tuesday, hitting $642.00. 40,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,925. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $570.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $620.66. The company has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total transaction of $1,740,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $645.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.75.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

