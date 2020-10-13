BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has increased its dividend by 28.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

NYSE BKT opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.