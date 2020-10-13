BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 39.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:BKN opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

