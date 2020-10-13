BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend by 9.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

BTA stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.