Blackrock Maryland Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Maryland Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from Blackrock Maryland Municipal’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BZM opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. Blackrock Maryland Municipal has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74.
About Blackrock Maryland Municipal
Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Maryland Municipal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Maryland Municipal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.