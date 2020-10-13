BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust stock opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $15.66.

About BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in long term municipal obligations with maturities of more than ten years.

