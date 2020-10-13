Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.
BIT opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $17.29.
Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
