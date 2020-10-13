Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

BIT opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $17.29.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

