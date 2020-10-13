BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 16.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE BBF opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

