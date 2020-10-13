BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of NYSE MFL opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11.
BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Company Profile
See Also: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.