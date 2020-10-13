BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSE MFL opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11.

Get BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm alerts:

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.