BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUC)

Oct 13th, 2020

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MUC opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $15.04.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

