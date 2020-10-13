Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0615 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 22.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MUH opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

