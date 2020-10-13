BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has decreased its dividend payment by 24.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

