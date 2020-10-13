BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 27.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE MHN opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

