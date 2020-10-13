Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from Blackrock Munivest Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Blackrock Munivest Fund II has decreased its dividend by 27.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MVT stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. Blackrock Munivest Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

