BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.
NYSEAMERICAN MVF opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $9.60.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund
