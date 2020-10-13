BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MZA)

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.
Shares of MZA stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $15.30.
BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Company Profile
See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.