BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MZA)

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of MZA stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in various investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and issued by Arizona and Puerto Rico.

