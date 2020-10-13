Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Oct 13th, 2020

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE MYC opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.98.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

