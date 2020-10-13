Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.
Shares of NYSE MYC opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.98.
Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile
See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.