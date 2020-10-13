BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 22.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MYD opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

