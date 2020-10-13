Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 32.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:MYI opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

