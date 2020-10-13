BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (NYSE:MFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (NYSE:MFT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 23.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MFT stock opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07.

BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

