BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYF)

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 25.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MYF opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $15.41.

About BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Dividend History for BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF)

