BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYF)

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 25.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MYF opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $15.41.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

