BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by 25.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:MYN opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Dividend History for BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN)

